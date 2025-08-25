Doctor Who: BBC Sci-Fi Series Will Continue With or Without Disney+

Doctor Who will live on. That is the word from the BBC. The series has been aired in recent seasons due to a partnership between the BBC and Disney+, but ratings have dropped with those seasons.

According to The Guardian, BBC’s content chief, Kate Phillips, said the following about the future of the series:

“Any Whovians out there, rest assured: Doctor Who is going nowhere. Disney has been a great partnership and it continues with [Doctor Who spin-off] The War Between the Land and the Sea next year. But going forward, with or without Disney, Doctor Who will still be on the BBC … The Tardis is going nowhere.”

As for the complaints from the viewers about the content of the series, showrunner Russell T. Davies said, “What you might call diversity, I just call an open door. Someone always brings up matters of diversity. And there are online warriors accusing us of diversity and wokeness and involving messages and issues.”

The premiere date for the upcoming season will be announced at a later date.

What do you think? Do you enjoy Doctor Who? Are you hoping to see more of the series?