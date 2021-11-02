Doctor Who: Season 14? Has the BBC America Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Will the first female Doctor go out with a bang? Has the Doctor Who TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 14th season on BBC and BBC America? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Doctor Who, season 14. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the BBC America cable channel in the United States, the 13th season of the Doctor Who revival stars Jodie Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor, an alien Time Lord from the planet Gallifrey. The Doctor travels through time and space in the TARDIS, which appears to be a British police box on the outside, with traveling companions Yasmin Khan (Mandip Gill) and Dan Lewis (John Bishop). Jacob Anderson recurs. Guest stars in season 13 include Robert Bathurst, Thaddea Graham, Blake Harrison, Kevin McNally, Craig Parkinson, Sara Powell, Annabel Scholey, Gerald Kyd, and Penelope Ann McGhie.



Season 13 Ratings

On BBC America, the 13th season of Doctor Who averages a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 339,000 viewers. Compared to season 12, that’s down by 40% in the demo and down by 35% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Doctor Who stacks up against other BBC America TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of November 2, 2021, Doctor Who has not been cancelled or renewed for a 14th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will BBC America cancel or renew Doctor Who for season 14? This show remains a successful franchise and originates in the UK so, as long as it’s renewed there, it will have a home in the United States. Chris Chibnall is leaving as showrunner after the 13th season. Russell T Davies is returning as showrunner for at least the 14th season so, we know that Doctor Who has been renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Doctor Who cancellation or renewal news.



Doctor Who Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Doctor Who‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Explore our TV show status pages.

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Are you glad that the Doctor Who TV show has been renewed for a 14th season? How would you feel if BBC and BBC America cancelled this TV series, instead?