Has the Doctor Who TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 13th season on BBC America? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Doctor Who, season 13.
What’s This TV Show About?
Airing on the BBC America television channel, the 12th season of 2005’s Doctor Who revival stars Jodie Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor, an alien Time Lord from the planet Gallifrey. The Doctor travels through time and space in the TARDIS, which appears to be a British police box on the outside, with traveling companions Ryan Sinclair (Tosin Cole), Yasmin Khan (Mandip Gill) and Graham O’Brien (Bradley Walsh). Guest stars in season 12 include Molly Harris, Neil Stuke, Jo Martin, Anjli Mohindra, Julia Foster, Aurora Marion, James Buckley, Jacob Collins-Levy, Dominique Maher, Darron Meyer, Lenny Henry, Stephen Fry, Robert Glenister, Goran Višnjic, Laura Fraser, and Sacha Dhawan.
Season 12 Ratings
The 12th season of Doctor Who averages a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 518,000 viewers. Compared to season 11, that’s down by 53% in the demo and down by 41% in viewership. Find out how Doctor Who stacks up against other BBC America TV shows.
Doctor Who has been renewed for a 13th season which will debut (TBD). Animated special set for October 7, 2020. Stay tuned for further updates.
Telly’s Take
Will BBC cancel or renew Doctor Who for season 13? The show continues to be very popular and, on BBC America, season 11 was up by more than 30% when compared to season 10’s ratings. I have no doubt it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Doctor Who cancellation or renewal news.
2/26/20 update: Doctor Who has been renewed for a 13th season.
What do you think? Are you glad Doctor Who has been renewed for a 13th season? How would you feel if BBC America had cancelled this TV series, instead?
I am proud to say I have watched every episode of Doctor Who since 1964. The few exceptions are the now lost episodes from the late ‘60’s. There can be no doubt that the BBC has changed the show. Some of the magic of the original run of Doctor Who was that it did not push any geo-social political agendas on to its audience. That is no longer the case with Chris Chibnall’s and Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor Who. Doctor Who was originally made to be educational. The idea was that the Doctor, Susan, Barbara and Ian would travel back to… Read more »
I love love Dr. WHO. I JUST HAVE ONE QUESTION IS RIVER SONG GOING TO COME BACK this or next season. What ever you do never stop making Dr Who shows. One day I hope to see Dr. Who on the big screen. That would be awesome. Thanks Betty Mcglauchlen. Jennings La
i have wathched dr who from day one it was one of my best showes then they perverted it lost the whole meaning of the show when they wanted to pevert the show due to politics what a shame was one of the best showes ever made it lost the whole story line due to polotics what a shame a great show lost to us all
I hope its cancelled and rested. It has been sad to see a much loved program deteriorate in to a hash of ideas and constant stream of propaganda. If they wanted a female time Lord they could easily have done a spin off but no they mess with Doctor Who. Doctor Who is male and there is room for a female time Lord but not the Doctor. It’s been painful at times to watch the essence of the Doctor destroyed to promote political agendas. It’s a shame no one thought to cast Sacha Dhawan as the Doctor, he would have… Read more »
People keep complaining about “wokeness”, but series 11s issues were with the writing. Trying to introduce a new Doctor and *3* new companions (plus the companions families) made it hard to establish anyones personality. Throw in some bizarrely uninteresting antagonists, a terrible case of tell-dont-show (deadly water for example), and some unnecessary tweaks to the format (no classic villains, no multi-episode stories, no Christmas Special) and the show used up a lot of good will. Series 12 has addressed a lot of the above complaints. It’s still not great, but it’s definitely an improvement on series 11. If the final… Read more »
Chibnall needs to go yeah. jodie, unfortunately, needs to go too. she has what it takes to be a good doctor but after these two seasons i don’t think any of the lost viewrs will give her another chance. but honestly i’m not sure it will make it past next season with chibnall as showrunner and ryan and graham’s actors leaving. i’m with the show till the end but i’m not optimistic about the future
Sad. It needs to be canceled. It’s too far gone. Hopefully in a year or two it can be Resurrected.
Hope gonna get cancelled.
renew renew please give the new storyline time to be fleshed out
ratings will go up when they stop the “woke” agenda,sorry but forcing too many changes will kill this show, we dont need a master AND doctor to be a person of color, we have the “diversity” with the companions, including season 10 with a gay “diverse” character, the show isnt fun anymore, its become a “political machine” now.
I wasn’t a big fan of Bill but I didn’t see her as super woke because it wasn’t pushed down our throats like every episode of the Chibnall era.