Airing on the BBC America television channel, the 12th season of 2005’s Doctor Who revival stars Jodie Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor, an alien Time Lord from the planet Gallifrey. The Doctor travels through time and space in the TARDIS, which appears to be a British police box on the outside, with traveling companions Ryan Sinclair (Tosin Cole), Yasmin Khan (Mandip Gill) and Graham O’Brien (Bradley Walsh). Guest stars in season 12 include Molly Harris, Neil Stuke, Jo Martin, Anjli Mohindra, Julia Foster, Aurora Marion, James Buckley, Jacob Collins-Levy, Dominique Maher, Darron Meyer, Lenny Henry, Stephen Fry, Robert Glenister, Goran Višnjic, Laura Fraser, and Sacha Dhawan.



Season 12 Ratings

The 12th season of Doctor Who averages a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 518,000 viewers. Compared to season 11, that’s down by 53% in the demo and down by 41% in viewership. Find out how Doctor Who stacks up against other BBC America TV shows.



Will BBC cancel or renew Doctor Who for season 13? The show continues to be very popular and, on BBC America, season 11 was up by more than 30% when compared to season 10’s ratings. I have no doubt it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Doctor Who cancellation or renewal news.

2/26/20 update: Doctor Who has been renewed for a 13th season.



