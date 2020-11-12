Doctor Who: Season 13 Filming Begins for BBC America Series

Doctor Who is getting ready for a new season. Production has started on season 13 of the sci-fi series, which stars Jodie Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor. She is joined by Tosin Cole, Yasmin Khan, and Graham O’Brien. Fans will also see a holiday special for the series in December before the season arrives.

BBC America revealed more about the start of production and the new season in a press release. Check that out below.

“The Thirteenth Doctor is on her way back as filming for season 13 of Doctor Who is now underway. With Jodie Whittaker once again reprising her role as the Doctor, fans can look forward to seeing her on her adventures once again as she fights the good fight across space and time.

With safety protocols in place, the Doctor Who team is now filming under strict industry and UK government guidelines to ensure the safety of all cast and crew. With the added time and protocols required, the team will be completing a total of eight episodes rather than the usual 11.

Talking about the new season, Showrunner Chris Chibnall said “In this strangest of years, the Doctor Who production team have worked wonders to get the show back into production. We’re thrilled to be back making the show. Given the complexity of making Doctor Who, and with new and rigorous COVID working protocols, it’s going to take us a little longer to film each episode, meaning we expect to end up with eight episodes, rather than the usual 11. But rest assured, the ambition, humor, fun and scares you expect from Doctor Who will all still be firmly in place. For everyone around the world, this is a challenging period – but the Doctor never shirks from a challenge!”

Matt Strevens, Executive Producer BBC Studios, added: “We are so thrilled to have unlocked the TARDIS, dusted down the sonic and be able to start filming again for the next season of Doctor Who. The amazing production team, crew and cast have worked wonders to get us shooting again in these challenging times. It’s going to be as fun-filled and action-packed as ever – with plenty of surprises.”

The Thirteenth Doctor was last seen in the dramatic season 12 finale, when the fate of the Doctor was seemingly left hanging in the balance after she was locked away in an eternal prison. In the upcoming festive special, titled “Revolution of the Daleks,” the Doctor’s best friends Yaz (played by Mandip Gill), Ryan (played by Tosin Cole) and Graham (played by Bradley Walsh) have to pick up their lives without her. However, they soon discover a disturbing plan forming involving one of the Doctor’s biggest and most feared enemies – the Daleks. How do you fight the Daleks without the Doctor? With the Doctor’s fate unknown, just what will season 13 bring?

“Revolution of the Daleks” will air on BBC AMERICA this holiday season.”