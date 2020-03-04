Doctor Who: BBC America Holiday Special to Feature Daleks’ Return

Doctor Who just wrapped season 12 on BBC America, but the series is already planning its holiday special. The special will air in December, and it will feature the return of the Daleks.

“Following the climactic ending to Season 12, Doctor Who will return to BBC AMERICA this coming holiday season for a special episode entitled, “Revolution of the Daleks.”

The latest season was packed full of shocking twists, turns and surprises, and now the one-off special will see the return of one of the Doctor’s biggest and most feared enemies – the Daleks.

Doctor Who Showrunner Chris Chibnall said: “We can’t leave the Doctor there! On that cliffhanger! Well, we did. But rest assured, the Doctor and her friends will be back for a one-off extended special around Christmas and New Year. (I don’t know when they’re going to put it on yet, otherwise we’d tell you!). There will be Daleks. There will be exterminations. Thrills, laughter, tears. You know. The usual. See you at the end of the year.”

The Doctor is played by Jodie Whittaker, Ryan by Tosin Cole, Graham by Bradley Walsh and Yaz by Mandip Gill. All will be starring in the upcoming festive episode.”