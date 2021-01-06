Menu

The Watch: Season Two? Has the BBC America Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

by Telly Vulture

The Watch TV show on BBC America: canceled or renewed for season 2?

(BBC America)

The Television Vulture is watching the The Watch TV show on BBC America. Can the misfits save the world? Has The Watch TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on BBC America? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Watch, season two.  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the BBC America cable channel, The Watch is inspired by the Discworld novels by Sir Terry Pratchett. The cast includes Richard Dormer, Lara Rossi, Adam Hugill, Marama Corlett, Jo Eaton-Kent, Wendell Pierce, Samuel Adewunmi, Matt Berry, Anna Chancellor, and Bianca Simone Mannie, with James Fleet, Ralph Ineson, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Paul Kaye, Ruth Madeley, and Ingrid Oliver. Set in the fictional Discworld’s principal city of Ankh-Morpork, the story follows an unlikely group of misfits called The City Watch. They are forced to find the courage to save the world and surprise even themselves in the process. The series pits trolls, werewolves, wizards, and other improbable heroes against an evil plot to resurrect a great dragon which would lead to the destruction of life as they know it. Characters include leader Sam Vimes (Dormer); the last scion of nobility, Lady Sybil Ramkin (Rossi); naïve but heroic Constable Carrot (Hugill); mysterious Corporal Angua (Corlett); ingenious forensics expert Constable Cheery (Eaton-Kent); and the voice of Death (Pierce).
 

Season One Ratings

The first season of The Watch averages a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 274,000 viewers. Find out how The Watch stacks up against other BBC America TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S

As of January 6, 2021, The Watch has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will BBC America cancel or renew The Watch for season two? It’s difficult to know what BBCA and AMC Networks consider to be a success when it comes to viewership. However, given that this show is based on a series of books and is also released on the newly launched AMC+ streaming service, I think that it will likely be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Watch cancellation or renewal news.
 

What do you think? Do you hope The Watch TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if BBC America cancelled this TV series, instead?



