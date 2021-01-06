The Watch: Season One Ratings

Airing on BBC America, The Watch TV show is inspired by the Discworld novels by Sir Terry Pratchett. Will the show be successful enough in the ratings so that more of this fantasy story can be told? Will The Watch be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A police procedural series of sorts, The Watch stars Richard Dormer, Lara Rossi, Adam Hugill, Marama Corlett, Jo Eaton-Kent, Wendell Pierce, Samuel Adewunmi, Matt Berry, Anna Chancellor, and Bianca Simone Mannie, with James Fleet, Ralph Ineson, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Paul Kaye, Ruth Madeley, and Ingrid Oliver. Set in the fictional Discworld’s principal city of Ankh-Morpork, the story follows an unlikely group of misfits called The City Watch. They are forced to find the courage to save the world and surprise even themselves in the process. The series pits trolls, werewolves, wizards, and other improbable heroes against an evil plot to resurrect a great dragon which would lead to the destruction of life as they know it. Characters include leader Sam Vimes (Dormer); the last scion of nobility, Lady Sybil Ramkin (Rossi); naïve but heroic Constable Carrot (Hugill); mysterious Corporal Angua (Corlett); ingenious forensics expert Constable Cheery (Eaton-Kent); and the voice of Death (Pierce).

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.



What do you think? Do you like The Watch TV series on BBC America? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?