Lovecraft Country: Season Two? HBO Boss Is Hopeful for a Return

Lovecraft Country may still see a second season. Casey Bloys, the content chief for HBO and HBO+, is hopeful that showrunner Misha Green will be able to come up with a story to tell in a second season to continue to the supernatural horror drama.

The 10-episode first season premiered in August 2020, and the cast features Jurnee Smollett, Jonathan Majors, Aunjanue Ellis, Abbey Lee, Jada Harris, Wunmi Mosaku, and Michael Kenneth Williams. The series follows a trio as they travel the country searching for one of the character’s father, meeting racism and monsters along the way.

The first season of Lovecraft Country was based on a book by Matt Ruff. A second season would be based on entirely new content. Bloys said the following about a possible second season for the HBO series, per Deadline:

“Misha is working with a small team of writers and they’re coming up with a take. She had a book to go on in the first season, she and the writers wanted to go off and take some time to go out and figure out without a book with these characters, what’s the journey we want to go on. We all want to be sure she’s got a story to tell. That’s where she is right now, working on those ideas. I’m very hopeful, as is Mischa, so we’re giving them the time to work.”

What do you think? Did you watch season one of Lovecraft Country on HBO? Do you want the series to return for a second season?