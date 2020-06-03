Lovecraft Country: HBO Releases New Teaser for Jordan Peele Series

“Stories are a living thing.” HBO just released a new teaser for Jordan Peele’s upcoming TV show, Lovecraft Country.

Based on the novel by Matt Ruff, the drama series “follows Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) as he joins up with his friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and his Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) to embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father (Michael Kenneth Williams). This begins a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and the terrifying monsters that could be ripped from a Lovecraft paperback.”

Lovecraft Country is slated to premiere on HBO this August. Take a sneak peek below:

What do you think? Are you a fan of supernatural thrillers? Will you watch Lovecraft Country?