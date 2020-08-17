Network: HBO

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: August 16, 2020 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Jurnee Smollett, Jonathan Majors, Aunjanue Ellis, Abbey Lee, Jada Harris, Wunmi Mosaku, and Michael Kenneth Williams with Courtney B. Vance, Jamie Chung, Jamie Neumann, Jordan Patrick Smith, and Tony Goldwyn.

TV show description:

A horror drama series, the Lovecraft TV show is based on the novel of the same name by Matt Ruff.

Set in the 1950s, the story follows veteran and pulp-fiction aficionado Atticus “Tic” Freeman (Majors) as he journeys with his childhood friend Letitia (Smollett) and his uncle George (Vance). They’re on a road trip from the South Side of Chicago to “Ardham,” Massachusetts in the time of the Jim Crow laws and enforced racial segregation. They’re looking for Atticus’ missing father, Montrose (Williams), who may have gone looking for insight into Atticus’ late mother’s ancestry.

As they journey across the Midwest, Tic, Leti, and George encounter dangers lurking at every turn, especially after sundown. The trio’s search-and-rescue turns into a struggle to survive as they try to overcome both the racist terrors of white America and monstrous creatures that could be ripped from a horror paperback by H.P. Lovecraft.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the Lovecraft Country TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?