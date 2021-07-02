Lovecraft Country: Cancelled, No Season Two for HBO Horror Drama Series

Scary times are over. HBO has opted not to make a second season of the Lovecraft Country TV series.

A horror drama, the Lovecraft TV show is based on the novel of the same name by Matt Ruff. The series stars Jurnee Smollett, Jonathan Majors, Aunjanue Ellis, Abbey Lee, Jada Harris, Wunmi Mosaku, and Michael Kenneth Williams with Courtney B. Vance, Jamie Chung, Jamie Neumann, Jordan Patrick Smith, and Tony Goldwyn in recurring roles. Set in the 1950s, the story follows Atticus “Tic” Freeman (Majors) as he journeys with his childhood friend Letitia (Smollett) and his uncle George (Vance). They’re on a road trip, looking for Atticus’ missing father, Montrose (Williams). The trio’s search-and-rescue turns into a struggle to survive as they try to overcome both the racist terrors of white America and monstrous creatures that could be ripped from a horror paperback by H.P. Lovecraft.

The first season of Lovecraft Country averaged a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.42 million viewers. The finale aired in October. Compared to the other current scripted HBO TV shows, the series ranked in sixth place.

In a statement, HBO said, “We will not be moving forward with a second season of Lovecraft Country. We are grateful for the dedication and artistry of the gifted cast and crew, and to Misha Green, who crafted this groundbreaking series. And to the fans, thank you for joining us on this journey.”

Deadline first reported the news.

What do you think? Did you watch the first season of Lovecraft Country on HBO? Are you sorry to hear that there won’t be a second season?