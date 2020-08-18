Lovecraft Country: Season One Ratings



The Lovecraft Country TV series is based on the novel of the same name by Matt Ruff. Since it’s based on a book, it seems like the show will have a natural conclusion by the end of the 10 episodes. But, if there’s enough interest, could Lovecraft Country end up being renewed for a second season anyway? Stay tuned.

A horror drama series, the Lovecraft TV show stars Jurnee Smollett, Jonathan Majors, Aunjanue Ellis, Abbey Lee, Jada Harris, Wunmi Mosaku, and Michael Kenneth Williams with Courtney B. Vance, Jamie Chung, Jamie Neumann, Jordan Patrick Smith, and Tony Goldwyn in recurring roles. Set in the 1950s, the story follows Atticus “Tic” Freeman (Majors) as he journeys with his childhood friend Letitia (Smollett) and his uncle George (Vance). They’re on a road trip, looking for Atticus’ missing father, Montrose (Williams). The trio’s search-and-rescue turns into a struggle to survive as they try to overcome both the racist terrors of white America and monstrous creatures that could be ripped from a horror paperback by H.P. Lovecraft.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

