Run: Season One Ratings

HBO has had mixed ratings success with comedy shows and the channel’s newest effort, Run, is also a thriller series. Is this unusual combination a recipe for success? Will Run be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A romantic comedic thriller series, the Run TV series stars Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson, with recurring guest stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Rich Sommer, Tamara Podemski, and Archie Panjabi. In college, Ruby Richardson (Wever) and her boyfriend, Billy Johnson (Gleeson), made a pact. They promised that, if either one of them texted the word “RUN” and the other replied with the same, they would drop everything and meet in Grand Central Station and travel across America together. Now, 17 years later, Ruby is shaken out of her humdrum suburban life with that text and she walks away from her ordinary suburb life and flies to New York. There, she reunites with Billy and boards a cross-country train. As their adventure begins, Ruby and Billy fight the tension that still exists between them while attempting to root out each other’s secrets.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.



What do you think? Do you like the Run TV series on HBO? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?