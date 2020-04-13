Network: HBO

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: April 12, 2020 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson, with recurring guest stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Rich Sommer, Tamara Podemski, and Archie Panjabi.

TV show description:

A romantic comedic thriller series that’s written and produced by Vicky Jones, the Run TV series follows a woman whose dull life is thrown upside down.

Some 17 years ago, Ruby Richardson (Wever) and her college boyfriend, Billy Johnson (Gleeson), made a pact. They promised that, if either one of them texted the word “RUN” and the other replied with the same, they would drop everything and meet in Grand Central Station and travel across America together.

Years later, on a regular Tuesday morning, Ruby is shaken out of her humdrum suburban life with that text from her ex, Billy. She walks away from her ordinary life in the suburbs and flies to New York. There, she reunites with him and they board a cross-country train.

As their adventure begins, Ruby and Billy fight the tension that still exists between them while attempting to root out each other’s secrets.

Other characters include Laurel (Waller-Bridge), a woman who Ruby and Billy meet on their journey; Ruby’s husband, Laurence (Sommer); police detective Babe Cloud (Podemski); and Fiona (Panjabi), Billy’s former personal assistant.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

