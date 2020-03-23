Run: HBO Releases Trailer for Vicky Jones TV Series

Run is a new comedy coming soon to HBO, and the cable network has now released another trailer promoting the new series, which stars Domhnall Gleeson. The series is set to premiere next month.

“Written and produced by Vicky Jones, half-hour comedy series Run follows a woman whose humdrum life is thrown upside down when she receives a text from her college sweetheart inviting her to drop everything and meet him in New York to fulfill the pact they made 17 years previously.”

HBO offered the following teaser for the series in a press release:

The series will arrive on April 12 at 10:30pm. Check out the trailer for Run below.

