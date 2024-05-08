Deal or No Deal Island: Season Two Renewal Announced for NBC Game Show

A new group of players will have a chance to win the Banker’s money in the 2024-25 TV season. Deal or No Deal Island has been renewed for a second season on NBC. The first season is currently airing on Monday nights.

A competition series, the Deal or No Deal Island TV show is hosted by Joe Manganiello (above). In this new format, 13 players are transported to the elusive Banker’s private island where he makes the rules and there are twists behind every palm tree. The iconic briefcases are hidden around the island and players search for them. The player who finds the highest-value case chooses which player will go up against the Banker and potentially be sent packing. The winnings from each game will be added to the jackpot for the season. By the end, only one player will be left standing and will face the Banker to potentially win the biggest prize in Deal or No Deal history — over $200 million.

Airing on Monday nights, the first season of Deal or No Deal Island averages a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.69 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). According to NBC, the episodes average about 5.8 million viewers across all platforms.

“With expert gameplay, adventure and a new layer of strategy, the reimagined Deal or No Deal Island had fans on the edge of their seats, just like the original,” said Corie Henson, Executive Vice President, Unscripted Content. “A huge thanks to our crew and the biggest gamer of them all, host Joe Manganiello. Together we’re thrilled to be back with another season that will be sure to test the contestants and the Banker’s limits.”

“It was incredible to see how audiences immediately took to the new format of Deal or No Deal Island, welcoming Joe Manganiello and the Banker’s guests into their homes and bringing new life to the iconic IP,” said Sharon Levy, Chief Executive Officer, Endemol Shine North America. “We’re thrilled that NBC has picked up a second cycle and eagerly anticipate seeing how the Banker will physically test and mentally challenge a new season of contestants as they compete for a transformative jackpot.”

The current season of 12 episodes finishes airing next Monday night. A premiere date for season two will be announced in the future.

