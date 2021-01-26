Weakest Link: Season Two Renewal for NBC Game Show Revival

NBC isn’t saying “Goodbye!” to the Weakest Link TV show. The peacock network has renewed the game show revival for a second season. Production on 13 new episodes will begin later this year.

Hosted by Jane Lynch, Weakest Link pits contestants against one another while also forcing them to work together in a trivia contest. In each episode, eight contestants enter the studio as total strangers but must work together to bank the maximum amount of prize money available in each round. At the end of each round, contestants vote to eliminate the fellow contestant they consider to be the “Weakest Link” in the chain. The contestant who receives the highest number of votes leaves the game as the host utters the iconic phrase, “You are the Weakest Link. Goodbye.” By the end of the episode, a single player can win up to $1,000,000.

The first season of Weakest Link averages a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.77 million viewers. The season wraps on February 1st.

Here’s the renewal announcement:

NBC RENEWS GLOBAL GAME SHOW PHENOMENON “WEAKEST LINK” FOR SECOND SEASON

Freshman Series Won Timeslot in All Key Demos

Jane Lynch Returns as Host and Executive Producer

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. – Jan. 25, 2021 – The “Weakest Link,” NBC’s newest hit game show phenomenon hosted by Jane Lynch, has been renewed for a second season. The popular series is a British import based on the iconic quiz show format distributed by BBC Studios.

Production on the new season, set for 13 episodes, will begin later this year.

“Audiences have clearly embraced this smart, fun and completely addicting show, and it’s been a great addition to the NBC lineup,” said Jenny Groom, Executive Vice President, Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “A huge thank you to Jane, our friends at BBC Studios, Universal Television Alternative Studio and everyone who has been instrumental in keeping the DNA of the original format intact while simultaneously adding new flourishes that make it as relevant and popular as ever.”

“I’m thrilled that ‘Weakest Link’ will return for another season,” Lynch said “It has been my honor to bring back this classic game show loved by millions. I also look forward to challenging the brain power of our players while baiting them to turn against one another for the chance to win some life-changing cash. And, of course, for my own enjoyment, and not to mention the opportunity to say ‘You are the weakest link. Goodbye.’ several times an episode.”

“As the fastest and fiercest game show on TV, ‘Weakest Link’ has been immortalized in pop culture,” said Valerie Bruce, General Manager of BBC Studios, Los Angeles Productions. “The format has proven longevity, attracting global audiences for the past two decades and we’re thrilled to celebrate its latest success in the U.S. Our Los Angeles production arm is excited to partner with NBC on a second season of the series with Jane Lynch, whose quick wit, humor and shrewdness are captivating.”

On the ratings front, “Weakest Link” was the #2 most-watched new broadcast alternative series of the fall and won its 10 p.m. Mondaytimeslot in all key demos. In most current figures for the season, “Weakest Link” is averaging a 1.2 in 18-49 and 5.6 million viewers, including linear, digital and VOD. In addition, the Sept. 29 premiere episode is up to a 1.9 in 18-49 and 7.7 million viewers when including linear and digital viewing.

Co-produced by BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm and Universal Television Alternative Studio, the new version of “Weakest Link” delivers the fast-paced and quick-witted pillars of the original British format distributed by BBC Studios with a few modern twists.

The hybrid game show sees contestants answer general knowledge questions to bank prize money across multiple rounds. At the end of each round, the contestants vote out who they perceive to be the “Weakest Link” remaining.

In each episode, eight contestants enter the studio as total strangers but must work together to bank the maximum amount of prize money available in each round. The contestants take turns to answer general knowledge questions to build chains of correct answers. Consecutive correct answers greatly increase the value of the chain, while incorrect answers break the chain and force the contestants to start over on the lowest rung with the smallest amount money. At the end of each round, contestants vote to eliminate the fellow contestant they consider to be the “Weakest Link” in the chain. The contestant who receives the highest number of votes leaves the game as the host declares the iconic phrase, “You are the Weakest Link. Goodbye.”

The massively successful “Weakest Link” format distributed by BBC Studios has been produced in 46 territories around the globe, with more than 1,500 episodes having aired in the UK alone.

“Weakest Link” is casting now for its second season. Put your trivia skills and pop culture knowledge to the test. If you have the speed and smarts to win the grand prize, apply at theweakestlinkcasting.com. You must be 18 years or older, and other terms and conditions may apply.

Lynch is a five-time Emmy Award and Gold Globe Award winner who received back-to-back Emmys for her role as host of NBC’s “Hollywood Game Night.” Her last Emmy win came in 2019 for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

“Weakest Link” is produced by BBC Studios in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio. Ryan O’Dowd serves as executive producer for BBC Studios. Stuart Krasnow, who executive produced the original NBC run, serves in the same role and is also showrunner. Lynch also executive produces.

