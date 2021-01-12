Menu

Monday TV Ratings: Weakest Link, The Good Doctor, All American Stories, All Rise, 9-1-1

Weakest Link TV show on NBC: canceled or renewed?

Monday, January 11, 2021 ratingsNew episodes: The Bachelor, The Good Doctor, Ellen’s Game of Games, The Wall, and Weakest LinkSpecial: All American Stories.  Reruns: Penn & Teller: Fool Us, 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star, The Neighborhood, Bob ❤ Abishola, and Bull.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

John Parkyn
John Parkyn

Please boost ratings for the good doctor such a great show on Monday night look forward every episode so good. Hopefully more people worth watching.

January 12, 2021 12:20 pm
