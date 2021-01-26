Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Monday TV Ratings: All Rise, 9-1-1: Lone Star, All American, The Wall, The Bachelor

Published:

All Rise TV show on CBS: (canceled or renewed?)

Photo: Screen Grab/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Monday, January 25, 2021 ratingsNew episodes: The Neighborhood, All Rise, Bob ❤ Abishola, Bull, 9-1-1: Lone Star, 9-1-1, All American, The Bachelor, The Good Doctor, Ellen’s Game of Games, and The WallReruns: Batwoman and Weakest Link.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
A&E | ABC | AMC | Bravo | CBS | CMT | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX
Hallmark | HBO | History | MTV | NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS
TNT | TV Land | USA Network | WGN America

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



Canceled and renewed TV show

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
John Parkyn Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

John Parkyn
Reader
John Parkyn

Good episode of bull, the good doctor, bob hearts Abisola so funny sitcom too keep up good ratings petiole worth it.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
January 26, 2021 11:57 am
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz