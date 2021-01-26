Menu

The Witcher: Blood Origin: Jodie Turner-Smith Cast in New Netflix Series

by Regina Avalos,

The Witcher: Blood Origin TV Show on Netflix: canceled or renewed?

The Witcher prequel series now has a star. Jodie Turner-Smith (Jett, The Last Ship) has been cast in The Witcher: Blood Origin. On the upcoming Netflix series, she will play Éile, “a fierce warrior with the voice of a goddess.”

Deadline revealed more about the prequel series:

“Set in an elven world 1,200 years before the world of The Witcher: Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time – the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal “conjunction of the spheres,” when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.”

Here’s the casting announcement:

This is not the only Netflix spin-off from The Witcher in the works. The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, an animated film, will tell the origin story of the mentor of Geralt (Henry Cavill).

A premiere date for the second season of The Witcher on Netflix has not yet been set. It is also not known when viewers will see The Witcher: Blood Origin.

What do you think? Are you a fan of The Witcher on Netflix? Do you plan to watch The Witcher: Blood Origin once it arrives?


Canceled and renewed TV show

1
John Parkyn
Reader
John Parkyn

Please boost ratings so good love it more people to watch it.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
January 26, 2021 1:56 pm
