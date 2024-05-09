Network: Netflix

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Five

TV show dates: December 20, 2019 — TBD

Series status: Ending

Performers include: Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Jodhi May, Bjorn Hlynur Haraldsson, Adam Levy, MyAnna Buring, Mimi Ndiweni, Therica Wilson-Read, Emma Appleton, Eamon Farren, Joey Batey, Lars Mikkelsen, Royce Pierreson, Maciej Musial, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte, and Anna Shaffer.

TV show description:

Based on the fantasy book series by Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher is a story of fantasy, fate, and family. Geralt of Rivia (Cavill) is a solitary monster hunter who struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.

Along the way, Geralt meets a deformed young woman named Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) and Cirilla (Allan), a young princess with a dangerous secret. Together, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

