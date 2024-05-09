Network: Netflix
Episodes: Ongoing (hour)
Seasons: Five
TV show dates: December 20, 2019 — TBD
Series status: Ending
Performers include: Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Jodhi May, Bjorn Hlynur Haraldsson, Adam Levy, MyAnna Buring, Mimi Ndiweni, Therica Wilson-Read, Emma Appleton, Eamon Farren, Joey Batey, Lars Mikkelsen, Royce Pierreson, Maciej Musial, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte, and Anna Shaffer.
TV show description:
Based on the fantasy book series by Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher is a story of fantasy, fate, and family. Geralt of Rivia (Cavill) is a solitary monster hunter who struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.
Along the way, Geralt meets a deformed young woman named Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) and Cirilla (Allan), a young princess with a dangerous secret. Together, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent.
Episode #TBD
This episode has not aired yet.
First aired: TBD
What do you think? Do you like The Witcher TV show? Do you think it should be ending with season five?
All that drama and gossip shouldn’t affect what really matters. And thats the art, the show or the series thats being produced.
Who cares if the man is rude sometimes. I don’t know him. I don’t want to either. And it’s probably just gossip anyway.
I just want to see a good show where good work is being delivered by all those who helped make it. Lets focus on that.
Hopefully it will not be cancelled. Great Fantasy drama. The cast, script and storyline is wonderful. We need more shows that are this entertaining. Love Henry Cavill. He was great in the Tudors also.
Love it I’m fantasy nut hope they keep this show going
Love series