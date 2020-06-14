The Witcher: Season Two; Showrunner Talks Series’ Future

Big things are coming to the second season of The Witcher, and the woman in charge is now teasing what is to come. Viewers will see the arrival of new witchers and more on the series once it returns.

Per The Wrap, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich said the following about The Witcher:

“Probably my favorite additions for Season 2 are the new witchers. Really, in Season 1, we got to know Geralt and he’s our prime example of a witcher. And then there is one other witcher, Remus, who we meet in Episode 103, who quickly dies (laughs). So it was, for us really, about getting Geralt back to his roots and sort of learning where he came from and what his story is and what his sense of family is. When I talk about ‘The Witcher,’ I always talk about how these three characters coming together — Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer — they come together as a family. It’s the most important part of the series for me. And when you start to imagine someone’s family, you also need to understand their family of origin. Sometimes that’s a mother and father, sometimes that’s blood relatives. For Geralt, it’s his brothers, it’s the brotherhood of the witchers. So I’m really excited to get back in and meet Vesemir, his father figure, for the first time and all of these men that he was raised with since he was seven years old.”

New witchers mean new faces, and there are plenty of additions. The actors joining The Witcher for season two include Kim Bodnia, Kristofer Hivju, Yasen Atour, Agnes Born, Paul Bullion, Thue Ersted Rasmussen, Aisha Fabienne Ross, and Mecia Simson.

A premiere date for season two of The Witcher has not yet been announced by Netflix.

What do you think? Are you excited for the return of this series?