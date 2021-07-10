Vulture Watch

Is Geralt ready for what’s to come? Has The Witcher TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Netflix? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Witcher, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Streaming on the Netflix subscription service, The Witcher stars Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Jodhi May, Bjorn Hlynur Haraldsson, Adam Levy, MyAnna Buring, Mimi Ndiweni, Therica Wilson-Read, Emma Appleton, Eamon Farren, Joey Batey, Lars Mikkelsen, Royce Pierreson, Maciej Musial, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte, and Anna Shaffer. Based on the fantasy book series by Andrzej Sapkowski, it is a story of fantasy, fate, and family. Geralt of Rivia (Cavill) is a solitary monster hunter who struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. Along the way, Geralt meets a deformed young woman named Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) and Cirilla (Allan), a young princess with a dangerous secret. Together, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent.



Telly’s Take

There’s no need to worry about The Witcher series being cancelled right now. Netflix ordered a second season before the first season debuted. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Witcher cancellation or renewal news.

The Witcher Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow The Witcher‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other network TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Are you glad that The Witcher TV show has been renewed for a second season? How would you feel if Netflix had cancelled this TV series, instead?