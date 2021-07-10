Vulture Watch
Streaming on the Netflix subscription service, The Witcher stars Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Jodhi May, Bjorn Hlynur Haraldsson, Adam Levy, MyAnna Buring, Mimi Ndiweni, Therica Wilson-Read, Emma Appleton, Eamon Farren, Joey Batey, Lars Mikkelsen, Royce Pierreson, Maciej Musial, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte, and Anna Shaffer. Based on the fantasy book series by Andrzej Sapkowski, it is a story of fantasy, fate, and family. Geralt of Rivia (Cavill) is a solitary monster hunter who struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. Along the way, Geralt meets a deformed young woman named Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) and Cirilla (Allan), a young princess with a dangerous secret. Together, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent.
The Witcher has been renewed for a second season which will debut December 17, 2021. Stay tuned for further updates.
There’s no need to worry about The Witcher series being cancelled right now. Netflix ordered a second season before the first season debuted. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Witcher cancellation or renewal news.
When will the 2nd Season start…we are anxious and need our Witcher!!
Enjoyed watching The Witcher. Main characters did an amazing job. Can’t wait for season two!!
I have signed the Witcher and am absolutely hooked. I can’t wait for the second series to air.
I hope it’s not 12 months away.
Understand why gave each of the 3 characters their own storyline but hope next season we get more sexy scenes of Henry Cavill!!!
2 years to long!!
Its no GOT, but I still enjoyed it. I’ll watch season II when available.
glad it has been renewed, just wish the 2nd season would air earlier than 2 years from now!