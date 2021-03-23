The Witcher: Season Two; Seven Actors Join Netflix Series

The Witcher is gearing up for its second season, and seven new actors have been added to the cast of the Netflix fantasy series. Per Deadline, Adjoa Andoh, Cassie Clare, Liz Carr, Graham McTavish, Kevin Doyle, Simon Callow, and Chris Fulton are joining the existing cast which includes Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Jodhi May, Bjorn Hlynur Haraldsson, Adam Levy, MyAnna Buring, Mimi Ndiweni, Therica Wilson-Read, Emma Appleton, Eamon Farren, Joey Batey, Lars Mikkelsen, Royce Pierreson, Maciej Musial, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte, and Anna Shaffer.
The Witcher is based on the popular novel and video game series and follows Geralt, a witcher, on his travels. Production resumed on the second season in August, but a premiere date has not yet been set.
Check out the faces added to the cast of the Netflix series below.
The Witcher Season 2 — meet the latest cast additions:
Adjoa Andoh as Nenneke
Cassie Clare as Phillippa Eilhart
Liz Carr as Fenn
Graham McTavish as Dijkstra
Kevin Doyle as Ba’lian
Simon Callow as Codringher
Chris Fulton as Rience pic.twitter.com/jkvgTYMfVv
— Netflix (@netflix) March 22, 2021
What do you think? Are you excited for the return of The Witcher TV show on Netfix?
Look forward when new season coming back on so good. I can’t wait to see it.