The Witcher: Season Two; Seven Actors Join Netflix Series

The Witcher is gearing up for its second season, and seven new actors have been added to the cast of the Netflix fantasy series. Per Deadline, Adjoa Andoh, Cassie Clare, Liz Carr, Graham McTavish, Kevin Doyle, Simon Callow, and Chris Fulton are joining the existing cast which includes Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Jodhi May, Bjorn Hlynur Haraldsson, Adam Levy, MyAnna Buring, Mimi Ndiweni, Therica Wilson-Read, Emma Appleton, Eamon Farren, Joey Batey, Lars Mikkelsen, Royce Pierreson, Maciej Musial, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte, and Anna Shaffer.

The Witcher is based on the popular novel and video game series and follows Geralt, a witcher, on his travels. Production resumed on the second season in August, but a premiere date has not yet been set.

Check out the faces added to the cast of the Netflix series below.

The Witcher Season 2 — meet the latest cast additions: Adjoa Andoh as Nenneke

Cassie Clare as Phillippa Eilhart

Liz Carr as Fenn

Graham McTavish as Dijkstra

Kevin Doyle as Ba’lian

Simon Callow as Codringher

Chris Fulton as Rience pic.twitter.com/jkvgTYMfVv — Netflix (@netflix) March 22, 2021

What do you think? Are you excited for the return of The Witcher TV show on Netfix?