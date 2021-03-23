Pose: Season Three; FX Cast Films the Final Episode (Reactions)

Pose has wrapped production on its third season. The seven-episode season will arrive on FX on May 2nd, and it was announced earlier this month that season three will end the series.

Billy Porter, Mj Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Charlayne Woodard, Hailie Sahar, Angelica Ross, Angel Bismark Curiel, Dyllón Burnside, Sandra Bernhard, and Evan Peters star in the FX series which takes viewers inside New York’s underground ball culture during the 1980s and 1990s.

Members of the cast shared their thoughts about wrapping production for Pose on social media.

At 3:40am ET, we called a series wrap on POSE. There are no words to describe the abundance this show and these people brought into my life. LIVE. WERK. POSE. FOREVER #posefx pic.twitter.com/p2g1v1uMJ5 — Janet Mock (@janetmock) March 20, 2021

Last night at 3:30am we wrapped the @PoseOnFX series finale. As a wrap gift, the art department gave me one of the broken windows (it’s not real glass) from Blanca’s apartment. Excuse me while I weep. 😭❤️ I’ll always love the House of Evangelista. #PoseFX pic.twitter.com/G5cmvfY9Ie — Steven Canals (@StevenCanals) March 20, 2021

Farewell Esteban “Lil Papi” Evangelista Martinez. My hero — all heart & loyalty. Not sure why I was given the gift of Papi but portraying him is an honor I’ll carry for the rest of my life. I couldn’t have done it without the support of my POSE family. Evangelista forever! pic.twitter.com/yA9Q4G60aH — Angel Bismark Curiel (@angelbcuriel) March 21, 2021

