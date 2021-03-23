Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Pose: Season Three; FX Cast Films the Final Episode (Reactions)

by Regina Avalos,

Pose TV show on FX: (canceled or renewed?)

Pose has wrapped production on its third season. The seven-episode season will arrive on FX on May 2nd, and it was announced earlier this month that season three will end the series.

Billy Porter, Mj Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Charlayne Woodard, Hailie Sahar, Angelica Ross, Angel Bismark Curiel, Dyllón Burnside, Sandra Bernhard, and Evan Peters star in the FX series which takes viewers inside New York’s underground ball culture during the 1980s and 1990s.

Members of the cast shared their thoughts about wrapping production for Pose on social media.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mj Rodriguez (@mjrodriguez7)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dyllón (@dyllonburnside)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Angel Bismark Curiel (@angelbcuriel)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Angel Bismark Curiel (@angelbcuriel)

What do you think? Are you sad to see Pose end on FX? Do you plan to watch the third season?


Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x