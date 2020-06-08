Pose: Season Three; FX Series Creator Talks About Necessary Changes

What’s in store for Pose? Recently, Star Indya Moore and co-creator Steven Canals recently spoke with Variety about the changes coming to season three of the FX TV show.

The drama series revolves around several segments of society in New York City — ball subculture, Trump-era excess, and the downtown social and literary scenes. The second season kicks off in 1990. The cast includes Moore, Mj Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Hailie Sahar, Angelica Ross, Billy Porter, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Angel Bismark Curiel, Dyllón Burnside, Sandra Bernhard, and Charlayne Woodard.

In the interview, Moore revealed the cast of Pose is going through challenging times and are uncomfortable with returning to set too soon:

The ‘Pose’ family is hanging in there, trying to take care of ourselves — some of us trying to find different ways to stay busy, some of us, like myself, trying to find different ways not to be. [They are] feeling a little bit paranoid about returning to set too soon and frightened about what we will return to.”

Co-creator Steven Canals says season three of the FX series will have to accommodate to deal with the pandemic and that means less intimacy:

Things like kissing — we will likely forgo those moments. The place on our show where the biggest impact will be felt will be the ball scenes: Those scenes have 125 to 150 background actors. That’s tricky, because that’s such an important and critical part of our show and the narrative. We’re just, only now, having conversations of ‘Is there a world where we forgo these things?’”

And what can fans expect from season three? Canals says:

The politics of ‘Pose’ have always been upfront and center, so in terms of the narrative of Season 3 and the way we’re moving forward, I think it will inherently address what’s happening currently with COVID-19. All of that was already baked into the DNA of the show.”

What do you think? Do you watch Pose? Are you looking forward to season three?