Astronomy Club: Netflix Show Cast Learned of Cancellation During Black History Month

Why was Astronomy Club cancelled? Recently, the cast and creators of the Netflix TV show spoke with IndieWire about the series’ surprising cancellation.

From Kenya Barris, the comedy series features Upright Citizen Brigade’s first all-black sketch troupe. The cast includes Shawtane Bowen, Jonathan Braylock, Ray Cordova, James III, Caroline Martin, Jerah Milligan, Monique Moses and Keisha Zollar.

As reported earlier, Netflix decided not to renew Astronomy Club for a second season despite critical praise. Additionally, the streaming service decided to cancel the sketch series, which is written and performed by an all-black cast, during Black History Month. When asked about the decision, writer/performer Monique Moses said:

Of course we’re really disappointed. And then finding out in February, Black History Month, added to that disappointment considerably. A Netflix original, an all-black comedy troupe with such an amazing producer like Kenya Barris behind it, I feel like that should’ve been promoted to a wider audience. I think Netflix should look into what shows they’re promoting, and opening up that algorithm so more audiences are exposed to different kinds of shows.”

Writer/performer Jonathan Braylock added that he is frustrated by Netflix’s decision because the sketch comedy troupe was just getting started:

We knew it wasn’t necessarily being pushed much to the forefront of Netflix’s screen, which is I guess pretty typical of most shows that they do. I’m really proud of the first season, we have some great sketches in there. But with the first season of any show you’re learning as you go. We learned so much we could’ve applied to the next season, so it’s frustrating that we didn’t have the chance to do that.”

From writer/performer Keisha Zollar:

Black people deserve choice. Black people deserve choice in their comedy. I’m not saying we have to be for everybody, I’m just saying black people deserve having choice. I want all these black shows to have their due and success, it’s not us or ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ or ‘Sherman’s Showcase.’ I want all of them to have multiple seasons and I love all of them because I believe black people deserve choice in content in every aspect.”

What do you think? Have you seen Astronomy Club? If not, will you check it out?