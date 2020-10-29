The Baby-Sitters Club: Season Two Renewal for Netflix Series

The Baby-Sitters Club is staying in business. Netflix has renewed the YA series, which is based on the series of books by Ann M. Martin. The show follows a group of young girls who start their own babysitting business.

Sophie Grace, Malia Baker, Momona Tamada, Shay Rudolph, and Xochitl Gomez star in the series as the babysitters.

Netflix announced the renewal with a short song video. It is not known when The Baby-Sitters Club will return with new episodes or when production will begin. The first season was released on July 20th.

What do you think? Are you a fan of The Baby-Sitters Club on Netflix? Will you watch season two?