Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show: Cancelled, No Season Two for Comedy Series

Sad news for sketch comedy. Deadline reports Netflix has cancelled Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show after only one season.

From Kenya Barris, the comedy series features Upright Citizen Brigade’s first all-black sketch troupe. The cast includes Shawtane Bowen, Jonathan Braylock, Ray Cordova, James III, Caroline Martin, Jerah Milligan, Monique Moses and Keisha Zollar.

See Astronomy Club cast member James III’s announcement below:

We’ve been getting lotsa love today so figured we should let y’all kno @ClubAstronomy was sadly not renewed by @netflix & won’t have a season 2. We had a blast making it. Thank u for watching!!! (It’s still there if u haven’t yet) But we ain’t playing games, we’ll be back ✊🏾 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/ra5eLuCSva — James III (@James3rdComedy) June 3, 2020

What do you think? Have you seen Astronomy Club? Would you have watched a second season?