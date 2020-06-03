Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show: Cancelled, No Season Two for Comedy Series

by Jessica Pena,

Astronomy Club TV show on Netflix: (canceled or renewed?)

Sad news for sketch comedy. Deadline reports Netflix has cancelled Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show after only one season.

From Kenya Barris, the comedy series features Upright Citizen Brigade’s first all-black sketch troupe. The cast includes Shawtane Bowen, Jonathan Braylock, Ray Cordova, James III, Caroline Martin, Jerah Milligan, Monique Moses and Keisha Zollar.

See Astronomy Club cast member James III’s announcement below:

What do you think? Have you seen Astronomy Club? Would you have watched a second season?


Canceled and renewed TV show

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.