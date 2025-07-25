Days of Our Lives: Seasons 62 & 63; Peacock Renews Soap Opera for Two More Years

Days of Our Lives is not going anywhere anytime soon. Peacock has renewed the soap opera for two more seasons. This will keep the series on the air through its 63rd season.

Camila Banus, Brandon Beemer, Nadia Bjorlin, Carson Boatman, Raven Bowens, Bryan Dattilo, Mary Beth Evans, Dan Feuerriegel, Billy Flynn, Galen Gering, Linsey Godfrey, Stacy Haiduk, Deidre Hall, Jackée Harry, Abigail Klein, Lauren Koslow, Martha Madison, Eric Martsolf, Stephen Nichols, James Reynolds, Suzanne Rogers, Josh Taylor, Paul Telfer, Robert Scott Wilson, and Arianne Zucker have appeared on the series in recent years. The daytime soap opera follows the lives of those living in the fictional town of Salem.

Peacock shared the following about the series’ renewal: