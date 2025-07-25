Days of Our Lives: Seasons 62 & 63; Peacock Renews Soap Opera for Two More Years

Days of Our Lives is not going anywhere anytime soon. Peacock has renewed the soap opera for two more seasons. This will keep the series on the air through its 63rd season.
Camila Banus, Brandon Beemer, Nadia Bjorlin, Carson Boatman, Raven Bowens, Bryan Dattilo, Mary Beth Evans, Dan Feuerriegel, Billy Flynn, Galen Gering, Linsey Godfrey, Stacy Haiduk, Deidre Hall, Jackée Harry, Abigail Klein, Lauren Koslow, Martha Madison, Eric Martsolf, Stephen Nichols, James Reynolds, Suzanne Rogers, Josh Taylor, Paul Telfer, Robert Scott Wilson, and Arianne Zucker have appeared on the series in recent years. The daytime soap opera follows the lives of those living in the fictional town of Salem.
Peacock shared the following about the series’ renewal:
“Peacock’s DAYS OF OUR LIVES has been picked up for its 62nd and 63rd seasons, extending the run of one of television’s most iconic and trailblazing drama series.
Peacock is the exclusive home of DAYS OF OUR LIVES, making it the ultimate destination for daytime fans to access the past season and new episodes every weekday. “Days” has ranked among the top 15 entertainment series on the platform consistently since September 2022.
DAYS OF OUR LIVES was recently nominated for 13 Daytime Emmy(R) Awards, including Outstanding Daytime Drama Series, marking the highest number of nominations the series has received since its exclusive debut on Peacock.
DAYS OF OUR LIVES is produced by Corday Productions Inc. in association with Sony Pictures Television.
DAYS OF OUR LIVES is the multi-award-winning daytime drama that has weathered and reflected political and societal shifts without pause since 1965. Featuring drama, romance, mystery, and suspense, “Days” follows the lives, loves, and conflicts of the Horton, Brady, DiMera, Kiriakis, and Hernandez families and their many friends and colleagues. As one of the longest-running scripted television programs in the world, it is enjoyed in many foreign territories including Canada, Sweden, New Zealand, Israel, South Africa, and Australia.”
