Mr. Throwback is getting thrown to the Grim Reaper. According to Variety, Peacock has canceled the comedy series after one season.

Stephen Curry, Adam Pally, Ego Nwodim, and Adyen Mayeri starred in the series, which followed a memorabilia dealer who decided to reunite with his sixth-grade classmate, Steph Curry, to jump-start his business.

Season one of Mr. Throwback premiered in August.

What do you think? Did you watch Mr. Throwback on Peacock? Were you hoping for a second season?