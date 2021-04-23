Can a lifelong friendship survive the first season of the Rutherford Falls TV show on Peacock? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Rutherford Falls is cancelled or renewed for season two. Peacock and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the first season episodes of Rutherford Falls here.

A Peacock single-camera comedy, the Rutherford Falls TV show stars Ed Helms, Jana Schmieding (Cheyenne River Lakota Sioux), Michael Greyeyes (Nêhiyaw from Muskeg Lake Cree Nation), Jesse Leigh, and Dustin Milligan. The story follows Nathan Rutherford (Helms) and Reagan Wells (Schmieding), two lifelong best friends. Nathan is a proud descendant of the town’s founder and he runs the town’s heritage museum. Reagan is a member of the Minishonka Nation and she has dreams of championing the history of her people. The pair find themselves at a crossroads – quite literally – when their sleepy town gets an unexpected wake-up call.





