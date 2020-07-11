The Office: Peacock Considering a Sitcom Reunion for January 2021

The Office will land on Peacock early next year, and it is possible that fans of the series could see a reunion or special of some sort. Details have not been ironed out yet but the streaming service is looking for a big way to launch the beloved NBC comedy on Peacock.

Debuting in 2005, The Office is a mockumentary-style comedy that follows the lives of employees of the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company. The series ran for nine seasons and the cast includes Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, B. J. Novak, Melora Hardin, David Denman, Leslie David Baker, Brian Baumgartner, Kate Flannery, Angela Kinsey, Oscar Nunez, Phyllis Smith, Ed Helms, Mindy Kaling, Paul Lieberstein, Creed Bratton, Craig Robinson, and Ellie Kemper.

Per Deadline, Bill McGoldrick, President of Original Content, NBCUniversal Entertainment Networks and Direct-to-Consumer, said the following about plans to make a splash with the Peacock premiere:

“Lots of those ideas have been bandied about with people internally and with Greg Daniels and people associated with the show. As you can imagine, there are lots of creative ideas, we haven’t landed at any one right now.”

While a series reboot or revival of The Office has been discussed in the past, a project like that wouldn’t be part of the streaming service’s launch plans.

Most recently, members of the cast of The Office took part in a virtual reunion in an episode of Some Good News, Krasinski’s YoutTube series.

What do you think? Will you watch The Office on Peacock? Do you want a reboot or a reunion of the original cast?