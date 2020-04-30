Parks and Recreation: Adam Scott Thought the NBC Sitcom Was “Reunion-Proof”

What’s in store for the Parks and Recreation reunion? Recently, star Adam Scott spoke with Variety about the unexpected NBC sitcom revival.

As reported earlier, the comedy series is reuniting for a new, special episode to raise money for Feeding America in light of the ongoing pandemic. The revival will feature cast members Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, Aziz Ansari, Chris Pratt, Aubrey Plaza, Retta, and more.

In the interview, Scott revealed the Parks and Rec reunion could have only happened under these special circumstances:

I never thought we would do this because of the particular brand of ending it had. Jumping into the future is a reunion-proof ending in a lot of ways. But when Mike [Schur, co-creator] sent the email, it just, at least in my mind, felt like, ‘Of course.’ This is essentially the only circumstance that would call for a ‘Parks’ reunion, I think: to help people out. It makes emotional sense, and creative sense as well.”

Scott’s co-star, Retta, teased the special, saying it will be a treat for fans of the NBC sitcom:

I get messages a lot where people going through things [are saying], ‘”Parks” saved me during this’ — and even more so because people are just at home and have no nothing else to do. So, for us, this was to give fans a little treat. It was an opportune opportunity to bring a little bit of light to the fans who love the show and then on top of it Mike convinced NBC to make it a fundraiser. That was just the icing on the cake.”

Fellow castmate Aubrey Plaza described what it was like to film using Zoom instead of being on a set with her co-stars:

I was improvising with no one, but I know [my] character and I know the other characters so well, that I was making up my mind what they would say to me and then I would respond. It was a really an imagination exercise.”

The Parks and Recreation reunion special airs on NBCtonight, April 30th, at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Parks and Recreation? Will you watch the reunion special?