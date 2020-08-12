AP Bio: Season Three; Peacock Releases Trailer for Sitcom’s Return

AP Bio is getting ready for season three on its new home. The series will be seen on Peacock after its first two seasons aired on NBC. Glenn Howerton, Patton Oswalt, Lyric Lewis, Mary Sohn, Jean Villepique, and Paula Pell star in this series. The sitcom follows Howerton’s character as he teaches biology at a high school in his hometown.

Peacock revealed more about the return of the series in a press release. Check that out below.

“When disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar Jack Griffin (Glenn Howerton) loses out on his dream job, he is forced to return to Toledo, Ohio, and work as a high school Advanced Placement biology teacher. As he comes crashing in to Whitlock High School, Jack makes it absolutely clear he will not be teaching any biology. Realizing he has a room full of honor roll students at his disposal, Jack decides instead to use the kids for his own benefit. Eager to prove that he is still king of the castle, Principal Durbin (Patton Oswalt) struggles to control the force of nature that is Jack Griffin.”

Season three of AP Bio will arrive on September 3. Check out the trailer for the new season below.

