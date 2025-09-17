High Potential: Season Two Ratings + Viewer Votes

In its first season, High Potential was one of ABC’s highest-rated scripted series. Will it continue to draw good ratings for the network this time around? Will High Potential be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A crime procedural drama series, the High Potential TV series was created by Drew Goddard. It stars Kaitlin Olson, Daniel Sunjata, Javicia Leslie, Deniz Akdeniz, Amirah J, Matthew Lamb, Judy Reyes, and Steve Howey. The story revolves around a single mom named Morgan (Olson) who has three kids and works nights as a cleaning woman at the police station. Morgan also has an exceptional mind and is recruited to the LAPD Major Crimes unit. There, her unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book and seasoned detective (Sunjata).

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season one of High Potential on ABC averaged a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.34 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



TV SHOW STATUS As of September 17, 2025, High Potential has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

