Will Trent: Season Four Ratings + Viewer Votes

Last year, Will Trent was a middle-of-the-road ratings performer for ABC but, was also the network’s only scripted series to see gains year-over-year in the demo and in total viewers. Despite the increase in viewership, ABC execs opted to delay Will Trent’s fourth season until early 2026. Is that a bad sign for this show’s future? Will Will Trent be cancelled or renewed for season five? Stay tuned.

A procedural drama series, the Will Trent TV series is based on Karin Slaughter’s novels and stars Ramón Rodríguez, Erika Christensen, Iantha Richardson, Jake McLaughlin, Kevin Daniels, and Sonja Sohn. The story follows Special Agent Will Trent (Ramón Rodríguez) of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). A loner, he has the highest clearance rate in the GBI and can deconstruct a crime scene like no one else. Will was abandoned at birth and endured a traumatic childhood in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system. Despite his personal challenges, he’s determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was. Betty Maria White Trent (Bluebell) is his pet chihuahua. Angie Polaski (Christensen), Michael Ormewood (McLaughlin), and Franklin Wilks (Daniels) are detectives with the Atlanta Police Department. Faith Mitchell (Richardson) is Will’s partner at the GBI and was born into a law enforcement family. Amanda Wagner (Sohn) is the head of the GBI.

For comparisons: Season three of Will Trent on ABC averaged a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.62 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



As of January 8, 2026, Will Trent has not been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season.

