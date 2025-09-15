Doc: Season Two Ratings + Viewer Votes

Last season, the Doc series was FOX’s highest-rated new drama series. To no surprise, it was renewed for a second season with an order of 22 episodes. Will the show’s ratings rise or fall this time around? Will Doc be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A medical drama series, the Doc TV show stars Molly Parker, Omar Metwally, Amirah Vann, Jon Ecker, Anya Banerjee, Patrick Walker, Charlotte Fountain-Jardim, and Felicity Huffman, with Scott Wolf, Sarah Allen, and Emma Pfitzer recurring. In the story, Dr. Amy Larsen (Parker) is a brilliant Chief of Internal Medicine at Westside Hospital in Minneapolis. After a late-night car crash results in severe head trauma, Amy wakes up from surgery with no recollection of the past eight years. She learns that she and her beloved husband, Dr. Michael Hamda (Metwally) have been divorced for four years and her entire family is not at all as she remembers them. Amy’s best friend, neuropsychiatrist Dr. Gina Walker (Vann), is hopeful but does not know if Amy will ever recover her memories .In season two, Amy’s been relieved of her position and must restart her medical journey as an Intern in the hopes of becoming the doctor she once was. She’ll confront hard truths about her missing years, work to repair fractured relationships and seek to reconcile the person she used to be with the one everyone else has come to know. Dr. Joan Ridley (Huffman), Amy’s early mentor and med school professor, is now the hospital’s new Chief of Internal Medicine.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season one of Doc on FOX averaged a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.33 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



TV SHOW STATUS

As of September 15, 2025, Doc has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

