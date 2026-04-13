The Rookie: Season Nine Renewal Announced for Nathan Fillion Series on ABC

John and his comrades of the LAPD will be back on the job for the 2026-27 TV season. The long-running ABC series, The Rookie, has been renewed for a ninth season. The drama’s eighth season of 18 episodes debuted in January and wraps on

A police drama series, The Rookie TV show stars Nathan Fillion, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Melissa O’Neil, Eric Winter, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Jenna Dewan, Lisseth Chavez, and Deric Augustine. In the story, John Nolan (Fillion) is a middle-aged divorced man from Pennsylvania who owns a construction company. He gives up his old life to pursue a new career as a police officer in the Los Angeles Police Department. He graduates from the Police Academy, is the oldest rookie on the force, and eventually becomes a training officer. He works with Sergeant Wade Grey (Jones), Detective Angela Lopez (Diaz), training officers Nyla Harper (Cox) and Tim Bradford (Winter), undercover officer Lucy Chen (O’Neil), new officer Celina Juarez (Chavez), and rookie officer Miles Penn (Augustine). This season, the LAPD officers work with the FBI, Secret Service, and Interpol to tackle threats both in and outside the United States.

Airing on Monday nights, the eighth season of The Rookie averaged a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.90 million viewers (includes some Fast Affiliate data). Compared to season seven, that’s down by 11% in the demo and down by 7% in viewership.

ABC announced the 2026-27 renewal via social media:

You're going to want to buckle up for this one 😏#TheRookie will return for a new season! pic.twitter.com/iIcSxLAmjP — The Rookie (@therookie) April 13, 2026

What do you think? Have you kept up with The Rookie TV series? Are you glad this ABC show has been renewed for a ninth season? Should that be the end?

