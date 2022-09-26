Menu

The Rookie: Season Five Viewer Votes

The Rookie TV show on ABC: canceled or renewed for season 6?

Past choices may come back to bite John in the fifth season of The Rookie TV show on ABC. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Rookie is cancelled or renewed for season six. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the fifth season episodes of The Rookie here.

An ABC police drama series, The Rookie TV show stars Nathan Fillion, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Melissa O’Neil, Eric Winter, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, and Tru Valentino. Lisseth Chavez recurs. John Nolan (Fillion) is a middle-aged divorced man from Pennsylvania who owns a construction company. He decides to give up his old life to pursue a new career as a police officer in the Los Angeles Police Department. He graduates from the Police Academy, is the oldest rookie on the force, and eventually becomes a training officer. He works with Sergeant Wade Grey (Jones), Detective Angela Lopez (Diaz), training officers Nyla Harper (Cox) and Tim Bradford (Winter), fellow rookie Lucy Chen (O’Neil), and the station’s newest rookie, Aaron Thorsen (Valentino).

What do you think? Which season five episodes of The Rookie TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that The Rookie should be cancelled or renewed for a sixth season on ABC?

