The Rookie: Season Four Ratings

A police drama series, The Rookie TV show stars Nathan Fillion, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Melissa O’Neil, Eric Winter, and Mekia Cox. As the story begins, John Nolan (Fillion) is a middle-aged divorced man from Pennsylvania. He owns a construction company but decides to give up his old life to pursue a new career as a police officer in the Los Angeles Police Department. He graduates from the Police Academy and becomes the oldest rookie on the force. He works with Sergeant Wade Grey (Jones), Detective Angela Lopez (Diaz), training officers Nyla Harper (Cox) and Tim Bradford (Winter), and fellow rookie Lucy Chen (O’Neil).

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season three of The Rookie on ABC averaged a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.73 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



