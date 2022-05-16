Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Sunday TV Ratings: The Rookie, SWAT, Family Guy, Riverdale, 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Published:

The Rookie TV Show on ABC: canceled or renewed?

(ABC/Raymond Liu)

Sunday, May 15, 2022 ratings — New episodes: 60 Minutes, The Equalizer, NCIS: Los Angeles, SWAT, Riverdale, Duncanville, The Simpsons, The Great North, Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, America’s Funniest Home Videos, The Rookie, and American Idol.   Specials: 2022 Billboard Music Awards. Reruns: The Simpsons, Weakest Link, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, and Would I Lie To You?.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
A&E | ABC | AMC | Bravo | CBS | CMT | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX
Hallmark | HBO | History | MTV | NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS
TNT | TV Land | USA Network | WGN America

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?




Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
SMR

When it comes in, can someone offer the half hour breakdowns of the Billboard awards? That show was a trainwreck and I’m interested to see if it plummeted through the night

0
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x