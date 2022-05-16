Call Me Kat: Season Three; FOX Renews Mayim Bialik Sitcom for 2022-23 Season

Kat and her friends (both furry and human) will be back for the 2022-23 TV season. Call Me Kat has been renewed for a third season on FOX. The second season finale aired on May 5th.

A multi-camera comedy series, the Call Me Kat TV show is based on the British Miranda series and stars Mayim Bialik, Swoosie Kurtz, Kyla Pratt, Cheyenne Jackson, Leslie Jordan, and Julian Gant. The story follows Kat (Bialik), a woman who struggles every day against society (and her mother) to prove that she can live a happy and fulfilling life — despite still being single at 39 years old. Kat’s mother, Sheila (Kurtz), views her daughter being single as her own personal failure. After leaving her job as a University of Louisville college professor, Kat spends the money her parents had set aside for her wedding to open a cat café. Working alongside Kat are her friends, artist Randi (Pratt) and Phil (Jordan), a baker. As Kat celebrates her independence, her single-forever plans begin to veer off-course when her former crush and good friend, Max (Jackson), returns to town. Max takes a job as a bartender at the piano bar across the street from Kat’s place and works with his friend, Carter (Gant).

Airing on Thursday nights, the second season of Call Me Kat averaged a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.80 million viewers in the live+same day ratings. Compared to season one, that’s down by 41% in the demo and down by 31% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). In the live+7 day ratings, the sitcom averaged a 0.60 demo and 2.98 million viewers.

Season three will air during the upcoming 2022-23 season but FOX has yet to announce its schedule for fall or mid-season.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed watching the Call Me Kat comedy series? Are you glad that it’s been renewed for a third season on FOX?

