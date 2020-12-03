Call Me Kat: FOX Releases Trailer for New Mayim Bialik Sitcom

Call Me Kat is coming to FOX next month, and a trailer has now been released for the new sitcom, which stars Mayim Bialik from The Big Bang Theory. The series follows the life of a woman that opens a restaurant instead of getting married.

FOX revealed more about Call Me Kat in a press release. Check that out below.

“Based on the BBC UK original series Miranda, created by Miranda Hart, CALL ME KAT stars Emmy Award nominee Mayim Bialik as a woman who struggles every day against society and her mother to prove that she can still live a happy and fulfilling life despite still being single at 39. Which is why she recently spent her entire savings to open a cat café in Louisville, Kentucky. It was expected of KAT (Bialik) to be married with kids by now, but for many reasons, she’s still single – and totally fine with it. Of course, Kat’s mother, SHEILA (Emmy Award winner and Golden Globe nominee Swoosie Kurtz), views her daughter’s single-hood as her own personal failure, but Kat remains determined to live a fulfilling life, and charts her own course to happiness. Working alongside Kat at the café are RANDI (Kyla Pratt) a confident millennial and self-proclaimed “non” cat person, and PHIL (Emmy Award winner Leslie Jordan), who recently broke up with his longtime partner. Although Kat celebrates her independence, her single-forever plans may begin to veer off-course, when her former crush and good friend, MAX (Cheyenne Jackson) returns to town and takes a job as a bartender at the piano bar across the street working with his friend CARTER (Julian Gant).”

Call Me Kat premieres on January 3. Check out the trailer for the new series below.

What do you think? Do you plan to check out Call Me Kat on FOX? Did you watch Miranda on BBC?