Call Me Kat: Leslie Jordan (The Cool Kids) Returns to FOX for Mayim Bialik Sitcom

Call Me Kat has added to its cast. A star from The Cool Kids is joining the FOX sitcom, which will feature Mayim Bialik. Leslie Jordan is joining the series. The comedy follows Bialik, as she uses the money her parents gave her for her wedding to open a cat cafe instead.

According to Deadline, Jordan plays “Phil, who works for Kat and bakes all the pastries at the cat cafe. Kat is helping Phil get a new lease on life after his recent breakup with his longtime partner.”

A premiere date for the FOX series has not been revealed.

What do you think? Will you check out this new series?