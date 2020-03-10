Menu

Call Me Kat: Cheyenne Jackson to Star in Mayim Bialik Sitcom on FOX

by Regina Avalos,

Call Me Kat TV Show on: canceled or renewed?

Call Me Kat is coming soon to FOX, and the series has now cast its male lead. Cheyenne Jackson is joining Mayim Bialik in the sitcom. The series is a remake of a British series titled Miranda. Tom Ellis played the male lead in that series.

In the FOX series, Bialik will play a woman “who struggles every day against society and her mother Sheila (Swoosie Kurtz) to prove that you CANNOT have everything you want — and still be happy.”

She decides to open a cat cafe in Kentucky, and Jackson will play her love interest. Deadline revealed the following about his role:

“Jackson will play Kat’s (Bialik) high school crush, Max, who recently returned from teaching English overseas and now works as a bartender across the street from the cat café. He’s getting over a long-term relationship with an ex that Kat imagines to be the most beautiful woman in the world — but Max values personality and humor over physical attractiveness.”

What do you think? Will you check out Call Me Kat on FOX?


