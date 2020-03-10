Mulligan: Netflix Orders Animated Series from Tina Fey & Robert Carlock

Mulligan is coming soon to Netflix! The streaming service has ordered the new animated series from Tina Fey and Robert Carlock. Sam Means is also behind the series. Fans of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt might recognize him.

“Created and executive produced by Carlock and Means, after an alien attack destroys the earth, what remains of humanity has the chance to start society over from scratch. But can we get it right this time? And does anyone know how to, like, farm?”

Netflix has ordered 20 episodes of the animated series. Deadline revealed the following about the new series:

Neither a cast or a premiere date were revealed for the new series.

What do you think? Will you check out Mulligan on Netflix?