Matlock: Season One Ratings + Viewer Votes

The original Matlock TV series ran for nine seasons and nearly 200 episodes between runs on ABC and NBC. Now, CBS is airing a new series with the same name. Will this version be a big success and surpass the original? Will Matlock be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A reimagining of the 1980s and 90s legal drama of the same name, this Matlock TV series stars Kathy Bates, Skye P. Marshall, Jason Ritter, David Del Rio, and Leah Lewis. Madeline “Matty” Matlock (Bates) is a brilliant septuagenarian who succeeded in her younger years and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm. There, she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases. Matty is assigned to Olympia (Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker thirsty for justice. Olympia’s ex-husband, Julian (Ritter), the son of the head of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills. As Matty endeavors to establish herself in her new high-stakes world, she works alongside the firm’s younger associates: charismatic Billy (Del Rio) and the uber-ambitious Sarah (Lewis). Matty good-naturedly takes ribbing for having the same last name as the classic TV lawyer, but she’s ready to take on today’s cases with her own unique style.

As of September 23, 2024, Matlock has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

