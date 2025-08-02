The Chrisleys: Back to Reality: Lifetime Unveils Premiere Date and Trailer for Docuseries

The Chrisleys are headed back to reality television. Lifetime has announced the premiere date for The Chrisleys: Back to Reality with the release of a trailer.

Lifetime revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Lifetime sets a date for the previously announced docuseries about the beloved TV family who had a very public fall from grace – The Chrisleys. The Chrisleys: Back to Reality will premiere as a two-night event September 1st and 2nd at 8/7c with two-hour blocks. The remaining episodes will air back-to-back Tuesdays beginning at 8/7c on September 9th and finale on September 16th. The series begins during the wake of the family’s controversy and upheaval with Todd and Julie in federal prison and follows the family as their parents are eventually pardoned, released from prison and return home. The series shows a side of the Chrisleys that has never been seen before with exclusive access to the family – Julie and Todd from prison and upon their release, Savannah, Chase, Grayson, Chloe, Nanny Faye, and for the first time, Julie’s parents Harvey and Pam. The docuseries hails from Bunim/Murray Productions, the EPs behind Surviving R. Kelly, The Life & Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and Confessions of Octomom. The new series exposes the raw truth of the Chrisley’s lives – past and present – and the reality is far different from what audiences have seen before. The family faces a critical point that will either make their bond stronger or leave it shattered forever. This series delivers an unfiltered, deeply personal look at their journey and introduces the real Chrisleys as they navigate this new chapter. The Chrisleys: Back to Reality is produced by Bunim/Murray Productions (The Challenge, Vanderpump Villa), a part of Banijay Americas, with Julie Pizzi, Farnaz Farjam, Jesse Daniels, Rit Saraswat, Nicole Blais, Savannah Chrisley and Chase Chrisley serving as executive producers. Brie Miranda Bryant and Nicole Vogel executive produce for Lifetime.”

The trailer for the new reality series is below.

