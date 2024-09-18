Married at First Sight: Season 18 Premiere Date Announced as Lifetime Series Returns to Chicago

Married at First Sight is spicing things up in a big way this season when it returns to Chicago for season 18. The Lifetime reality series will see its first-ever cheating scandal and couple swap during its upcoming season.

Hosted by Keshia Knight Pulliam, the series will feature the return of experts Pastor Cal, Dr. Pepper and Dr. Pia as they help the ten singles navigate the social experiment they are a part of.

Lifetime revealed more about the series in a press release.

“The Critics’ Choice Award-winning series, Married at First Sight, heads back to Chicago for its 18th season, premiering Tuesday, October 15 at 8/7c, only on Lifetime. Ten singles looking for love will embark on a journey to meet the love of their lives, where they will marry a complete stranger at the altar, travel to their honeymoons and then move in together as husband and wife. After the 8-week social experiment concludes, each newlywed will have to decide if they want to continue to stay married and start a future together or get divorced and go their separate ways. This season features a mature cast with more twists and turns than ever before, including an explosive cheating scandal that leads to a couple swap, which is sure to leave viewers speechless. Season 18 reunites Pastor Cal, Dr. Pepper and Dr. Pia, all returning as experts to provide the couples with professional advice and support as they navigate through their marriage. Following each episode at 10/9c will be Married at First Sight: Afterparty, hosted by Keshia Knight Pulliam, to provide the inside scoop directly from the participants and special guests. During Beyond Decision Day, viewers will also get to see when cameras keep rolling past Decision Day and reveal what happens after the experiment ends and the marriages get even more raw. Prior to the season premiere, two new specials will both air on Tuesday, October 8, starting at 8/7c. The MAFS: Matchmaking Special will introduce our singles, followed by the MAFS: Kickoff Special, hosted by Kevin Frazier. Married at First Sight is produced by Kinetic Content. Executive producers for Married at First Sight are Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Montré Burton, Erica Kessler and Kenda Greenwood Moran from Kinetic Content and Cat Rodriguez from Lifetime.”

A preview showing off the couples featured on season 18 of Married at First Sight is below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Married At First Sight (@mafslifetime)

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Lifetime series? Do you plan to watch season 18?